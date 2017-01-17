Secretary of Ag Bill Northey makes stops in Black Hawk County today
Northey will speak at an Ag Summit at Hawkeye Community College and tour the Wapsie Valley Creamery in Independence. Northey will meet with officials at the University of Iowa, College of Public Health in Iowa City and speak at the Tama Soil and Water Conservation District 75th Anniversary Celebration in Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec 20
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Iowa City man allegedly strips naked, defecates...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC