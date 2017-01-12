SCC reviews president's goals
A review of Southeastern Community College President Michael Ash's goals set at the beginning of the 2016-17 school year revealed the college is not where he wants it to be in terms of credit articulation with universities. Ash told the board of trustees Monday he rated progress made on establishing credit articulation agreements between SCC and other institutions on an institution-to-institution basis with a subjective score of only 25 percent.
