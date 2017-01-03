Robert F. Johnston
Robert F. Johnston, age 82, of Eddyville, Iowa passed away Wednesday evening, January 4, 2017, at the V.A. Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Robert was born on June 6, 1934, at home in Eddyville, the first born son of Fredrick and Edna Johnston.
