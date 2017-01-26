Report: 1,700 Iowa firefighters given invalid certifications
This Jan. 24, 2017 photo provided by the Story County Sheriff's Office in Ames, Iowa shows John McPhee. The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced that McPhee, the state's former Fire Training Service Bureau Certification and Accreditation Coordinator, is charged with misconduct in office and tampering with records in connection with improperly scored tests.
