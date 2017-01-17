Regina grad injured in Missouri crash Podhajsky 01/18/17 An Iowa City Regina graduate suffered "moderate" injuries when a vehicle he was in crashed in Missouri. The Missouri State Patrol says 22-year-old Jacob Vollstedt was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Cole Forney of Maryville, Mo.

