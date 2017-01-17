Panhandling Ordinance weakens
Panhandling Ordinance weakens Hunter 1/18/17 The City Council in Iowa City have passed a first reading of an amended ordinance regarding panhandling in the downtown area. The current City Code prohibits aggressive solicitation, or panhandling, in certain manners and in certain places in the downtown.
