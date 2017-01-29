Ohio State Football: One WR Out But U...

Ohio State Football: One WR Out But Urban Eyes Another

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Scarlet and Game

One 4 star wide receiver paid a visit to Ohio State and the recruiting trip didn't go so well. He definitely won't be a part of the 2017 class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scarlet and Game.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Sat natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 2
News High water could force road closure in Columbus... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,463 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC