Official: Madison Street tower height reduced by developer, not the city

Official: Madison Street tower height reduced by developer, not the city Podhajsky 01/01/17 Iowa City officials have clarified that a tower currently under construction on South Madison Street was reduced in height by the developers, not the city. Wendy Ford, the city's Economic Development Coordinator, says in response to an inquiry about the project the developer decided to more than halve the building at 316 South Madison Street due to higher-than-expected costs.

