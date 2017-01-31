New plea deal agreed to in Lance DeWoody murder Podhajsky 01/31/17 Attorneys on both sides of a decades old Coralville murder continue to negotiate, as online court records show for a second time in less than a week an Iowa City man has agreed to a plea deal. Attorneys for 58-year-old Anthony Burtch initially filed an Alford Plea on Thursday, with Burtch agreeing to plead guilty to a charge of Carrying Weapons in exchange for a 1st Degree Murder charge being dropped.

