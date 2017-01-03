Men charged in several IC robberies plead not guilty Podhajsky 01/06/16 Two men charged in several robberies throughout the area in 2016 have entered not guilty pleas. Corey Lindsey of Chicago pleaded not guilty on Thursday to two charges each of 1st Degree Robbery and 2nd Degree Kidnapping in connection to the armed robberies of two Iowa City Kum and Go's on Oct. 17. A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 21. If convicted, the 23-year-old faces up to 100 years in prison.

