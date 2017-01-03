Men charged in several area robberies to be arraigned on Friday Podhajsky 01/04/16 Arraignment is Friday for two men arrested in multiple Iowa City robberies. Twenty-six-year-old Martarius Junious of Iowa City and 23-year-old Corey Lindsey of Chicago are each scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.