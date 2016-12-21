Man scuffles with police in front of large group of children Podhajsky 01/01/17 Fighting with police in front of a large group of children has led to the arrest of a North Liberty man. Officers in Iowa City were initially called to the 900 block of North Dodge Street about 3:25 Saturday morning on a report 32-year-old Roosevelt Randle was hitting two females.

