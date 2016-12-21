Man killed while repairing tractor, Iowa authorities say
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. Monday at a farm in rural Durango. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the tractor slipped into gear during the repairs and ran over the two men.
