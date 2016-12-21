Made in Eastern Iowa: The Long Pursuit in Precise Machining
Jim Rogers left the University of Iowa back in 1972 but those formative years of working there guided his decades of crafting pieces for medical instruments. Jim Rogers, owner of Jim's Instrument Machining and PlexiCraft, Inc. in Iowa City, has been crafting very precise pieces for medical and industrial use for decades.
