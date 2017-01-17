Lower inpatient costs for dabigatran, rivaroxaban in A-fib

For patients with newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation , inpatient costs are lower with dabigatran and rivaroxaban than with warfarin, according to a letter published online in the Jan. 24 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology . Mary S. Vaughan Sarrazin, Ph.D., from the Roy and Lucille J. Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and colleagues examined the impact of anticoagulant choice on inpatient costs in AF.

