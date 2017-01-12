Lilly stays strong
Lilly Timmerman, 8, watches TV in her room Sunday at the University of Iowa Hospital as her older brother, Brayden Garter, lies in an adjacent bed in Iowa City. On Christmas Eve, Lilly was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.
