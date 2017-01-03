Legislators look ahead to new year

Legislators look ahead to new year

Senator Dennis Guth and Rep. Tedd Gassman shared their outlook and hopes for the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 3. The hot tickets in the legislature will include minimum wage, water quality, public employee unions, education transportation, and social issues. Five religious freedom bills have been introduced in the Iowa legislature, but they have made no progress since being assigned to committees.

