Kinnick House construction halted
Kinnick House construction halted Hunter 1/31/17 Construciton on the controversial "Kinnick House" in the Manville Heights area has been halted pending more court time. The property at 101 Lusk Avenue has been worked on recently, with the foundation for the 7500 square foot home already poured.
