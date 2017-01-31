Keokuk man arrested for Monday death
A 23-year-old man faces first-degree murder charges in South Lee County District Court after authorities found a dead body Monday in a home in the 200 block of Concert Street in Keokuk. Devan Joseph Williams of Keokuk was taken into custody on murder charges Monday afternoon by Keokuk police, according to Rick Rahn, special agent in charge of the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan 28
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC