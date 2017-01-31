Keokuk man arrested for Monday death

A 23-year-old man faces first-degree murder charges in South Lee County District Court after authorities found a dead body Monday in a home in the 200 block of Concert Street in Keokuk. Devan Joseph Williams of Keokuk was taken into custody on murder charges Monday afternoon by Keokuk police, according to Rick Rahn, special agent in charge of the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

