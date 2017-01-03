Kalona man sentenced for vehicular ho...

Kalona man sentenced for vehicular homicide

A Kalona man was sentenced Wednesday at the Johnson County Courthouse to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in November to vehicular homicide, a Class C felony, and serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, for an accident that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old Indiana girl. The Iowa State Patrol had originally charged Jeffrey T. Bulechek, 30, of Kalona, with a charge of homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony, in addition to serious injury by vehicle.

