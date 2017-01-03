Iowa prison will get first female war...

Iowa prison will get first female warden in 178-year history

The Board of Corrections on Friday approved the appointment of department veteran Patti Wachtendorf as warden of Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. IOWA CITY - Iowa's maximum-security prison for male offenders will have the first female warden in its 178-year history.

