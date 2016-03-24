Iowa man admits to lying in 1985 homicide case
This March 24, 2016, file photo provided by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Iowa City, Iowa, shows Anthony Burtch. Burtch acknowledged Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, that he lied during the investigation of the 1985 killing of his estranged wife's lover, under a plea agreement that drops a murder charge against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan 28
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC