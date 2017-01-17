ICPL to add mobile hotspots to collection
ICPL to add mobile hotspots to collection Podhajsky 01/22/17 Users of the Iowa City Public Library will soon be able to take the internet with them wherever they go. The library announced on Thursday that beginning on Jan. 30 it will start letting out mobile hotspots.
