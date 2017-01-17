IC man charged with domestic assault after hitting a woman with his car Podhajsky 01/23/17 A Domestic Abuse charge has been filed against an Iowa City man after he allegedly ran over a woman with his car during an argument. Police say several witnesses called them to the 100 block of South Linn Street about 3:30 Sunday afternoon after viewing the argument between a woman and 20-year-old Zeyun Chen of South Johnson Street.

