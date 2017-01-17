IC Man Arrested in Tools-for-Crack Scheme
IC Man Arrested in Tools-for-Crack Scheme Lang 1/21/17 An alleged plot to steal tools and trade them for crack cocaine has lead to an Iowa City man's arrest. Iowa City Police were called to Kmart on Hollywood Boulevard at 11:15 Wednesday morning after a report of an uncooperative shoplifter who was attempting to flee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Iowa City man allegedly strips naked, defecates...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC