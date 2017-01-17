IC Man Arrested in Tools-for-Crack Scheme Lang 1/21/17 An alleged plot to steal tools and trade them for crack cocaine has lead to an Iowa City man's arrest. Iowa City Police were called to Kmart on Hollywood Boulevard at 11:15 Wednesday morning after a report of an uncooperative shoplifter who was attempting to flee.

