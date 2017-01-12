IC council to vote on 'sanctuary city...

IC council to vote on 'sanctuary city' resolution

IC council to vote on 'sanctuary city' resolution Podhajsky 01/12/17 The Iowa City city council will vote on Tuesday on approving a resolution which would prevent local resources from being used in federal immigration enforcement. While the city is declining to label itself a "sanctuary city," the resolution prohibits the use of either officers or money for enforcement of federal immigration laws, unless there is a public safety issue.

