Grant to help promote, preserve forme...

Grant to help promote, preserve former black UI student houses

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

Grant to help promote, preserve former black UI student houses Podhajsky 01/16/17 The city of Iowa City has received a $16,000 grant to preserve a pair buildings which formerly served as housing for black University of Iowa students. The city's Historic Preservation Commission will use the money from the National Park Service to create educational material on the Tate Arms rooming house and Iowa Federation Home Dormitory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec 20 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 2
News High water could force road closure in Columbus... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Iowa City man allegedly strips naked, defecates... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,971,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC