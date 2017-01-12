Grant to help promote, preserve former black UI student houses
Grant to help promote, preserve former black UI student houses Podhajsky 01/16/17 The city of Iowa City has received a $16,000 grant to preserve a pair buildings which formerly served as housing for black University of Iowa students. The city's Historic Preservation Commission will use the money from the National Park Service to create educational material on the Tate Arms rooming house and Iowa Federation Home Dormitory.
