FedEx Releases Statement On Driver Who Saved An American Flag From Being Burned
FedEx announced it has "no plans" on taking any action after one of its drivers rescued an American flag from protesters. Protesters gathered at Ped Mall in Iowa City, Iowa, to protest President Donald Trump.
