Ex-lottery official got severance amid scandal

Iowa City, Iowa a A prominent lottery official who was stripped of power after a subordinate allegedly carried out a prolonged jackpot-rigging scheme received a $284,000 severance payment, a recent tax filing shows. The Multi-State Lottery Association made the payment to its longtime executive director Chuck Strutt as part of a "voluntary termination agreement" signed March 31, according to its 2016 tax return.

