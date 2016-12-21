Donors to Iowa governor's 2015 inaugural fund remain secret

In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, Iowa governor Terry Branstad speaks during the Iowa Governor's Inaugural Ball in Des Moines, Iowa. A charity controlled by Branstad missed a deadline for disclosing the names of donors who paid for his 2015 inaugural celebration, keeping them secret even as he prepares to become the U.S. ambassador to China.

