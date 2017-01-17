Dismissal hearing delayed in Anthony Burtch murder trial Podhajsky 01/20/17 A judge has pushed back a dismissal hearing for an Iowa City man accused in a 1985 murder. A hearing had been scheduled to take place on Friday in the case of 58-year-old Anthony Burtch, who is seeking to have a 1st Degree Murder charge against him dismissed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.