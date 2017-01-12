Court upholds firing of Iowa judge who criticized governor

This Dec. 21, 2016, file booking photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Des Moines, Iowa, shows Susan Ackerman, a former administrative law judge for Iowa Workforce Development. A court ruling issued Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, upheld the firing of Ackerman who helped expose improper political pressure in Gov. Terry Branstad's administration, saying she lied to get her adult daughter state-funded health insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.