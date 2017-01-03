Coralville council to vote on financi...

Coralville council to vote on financial package for residential development

Coralville council to vote on financial package for residential development Podhajsky 01/08/17 Area governments continue to race to get state money for housing projects. The Coralville city council on Tuesday will vote on spending $308,000 in matching dollars for a mixed-use development off 1st Avenue.

