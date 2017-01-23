Cleveland Orchestra's artistry rises still higher on second half of 2017 Midwest tour
The landscape remained flat but the artistry of the Cleveland Orchestra on the second half of its 2017 Midwest Tour rose dramatically. Aided by fine acoustics and the insights that follow repeat performances, the Cleveland Orchestra Friday and Saturday handily conquered Iowa City and Chicago, leaving on listeners there impressions certain to last at least until the group's next visits.
