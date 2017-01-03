City attorney: Banning conversion the...

City attorney: Banning conversion therapy locally 'problematic'

Iowa City city attorney Eleanor Dilkes says "it would be an uphill battle" to apply a ban on conversion therapy in the city. Mayor Jim Throgmorton wanted the council to discuss the issue after a University of Iowa student requested the city institute a ban.

