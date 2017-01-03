Charges filed against IC man who terrorized girlfriend last July Podhajsky 01/09/17 An Iowa City man is accused of terrorizing his girlfriend, including telling her multiple times he would kill her. Charges were filed over the weekend against 25-year-old Jorden Dannen in the incident which took place on July 7. Police say that evening, Dannen and his girlfriend were arguing at his East Market Street apartment when he pinned the woman against the bed, strangling her with both hands while telling the woman "You're done.

