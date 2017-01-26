Bookseller retires from Prairie Lights

Decades before Paul Ingram became a bookseller at Prairie Lights, before he became a bastion of good books throughout the country and an iconic voice in the "City of Literature," Ingram's father gave him a copy of "The Catcher in the Rye." For Ingram, who went to school in Alexandria, Virginia, during the 1960s and had trouble connecting with kids his age, J.D. Salinger's novel sparked a book-reading flame inside him that would never go out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.