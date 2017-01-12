Armed Robbery attempt in IC Monday night

Armed Robbery attempt in IC Monday night

Armed Robbery attempt in IC Monday night Hunter 1/17/17 Make it three days in a row now that Iowa City police are investigating an armed robbery. Monday night at around 8:15, according to reports, the ICPD responded to a report of an armed robbery on South Governor Street.

Flood Warning for Johnson County was issued at January 17 at 6:41AM CST

