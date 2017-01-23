Area students head to Iowa City for performance

Mount Pleasant band students, back row, from left, Trever Linkin, 18, Evelyn Nygren, 13, Kionna Parrish, 14, and Katie McCormick, 13, and, front row, from left, Garrett Gray, 12, Aminn Ellis, 17, and Luke Ryon, 13, pose Jan. 11 in the Mount Pleasant Middle School music room. Linkin and Ellis recently qualified for the Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association honor jazz band, while the others were selected to play in the SEIBA honor band.

