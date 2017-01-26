Alford Plea filed in Lance DeWoody murder
Alford Plea filed in Lance DeWoody murder Podhajsky 01/29/17 An Iowa City man accused in a 1985 murder has entered a guilty plea. Court records show 58-year-old Anthony Burtch on Thursday entered the written Alford Plea, meaning he does not admit guilt but does admit prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him.
