Alford Plea filed in Lance DeWoody murder Podhajsky 01/29/17 An Iowa City man accused in a 1985 murder has entered a guilty plea. Court records show 58-year-old Anthony Burtch on Thursday entered the written Alford Plea, meaning he does not admit guilt but does admit prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him.

