ACRL Receives Delmas Foundation Grant...

ACRL Receives Delmas Foundation Grant for RBMS Conference Scholarships

19 hrs ago

The ACRL Rare Books and Manuscripts Section has received an $8,000 grant from the Gladys Krieble Delmas Foundation to provide scholarships for first-time attendees to the 2017 RBMS Conference . The funding will provide a combination of full and partial scholarships for 12 individuals to attend the conference, to be held June 20-23, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa.

