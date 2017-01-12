ACRL Receives Delmas Foundation Grant for RBMS Conference Scholarships

The ACRL Rare Books and Manuscripts Section has received an $8,000 grant from the Gladys Krieble Delmas Foundation to provide scholarships for first-time attendees to the 2017 RBMS Conference . The funding will provide a combination of full and partial scholarships for 12 individuals to attend the conference, to be held June 20-23, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa.

