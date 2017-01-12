ACLU seeks removal of ICPL bathroom cameras
The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is calling on Iowa City to remove security cameras that record inside the bathrooms of the public library. In a letter Friday, ACLU legal director Rita Bettis told city officials the cameras that record common areas of the restrooms raise serious privacy concerns.
