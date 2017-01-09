a oeSuck it up buttercupa bill got a little leaner

a oeSuck it up buttercupa bill got a ...

Monday Jan 9 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

After looking into the way Iowa universities handled protesters after the 2016 Presidential election, Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, says he is making changes to his "Suck It Up Buttercup" bill he plans to introduce into legislation later this month. Kaufmann tells KWQC that Iowans should be proud of how the universities responsibly handled the election and post election protests.

