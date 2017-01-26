A group of protesters burns American flags on the pedestrian
Flag burning sets off clash at pedestrian mall in Iowa The flag burning was meant to protest racial and social injustice and U.S. imperialism, the demonstrators said. Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://usat.ly/2jDcyMg A group of protesters set fire to multiple American flags on the Iowa City pedestrian mall on Thursday, setting off a scuffle and heated verbal arguments with bystanders.
