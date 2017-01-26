A group of protesters burns American ...

A group of protesters burns American flags on the pedestrian

The flag burning was meant to protest racial and social injustice and U.S. imperialism, the demonstrators said. A group of protesters set fire to multiple American flags on the Iowa City pedestrian mall on Thursday, setting off a scuffle and heated verbal arguments with bystanders.

