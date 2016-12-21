U. researcher awarded for decades of ...

U. researcher awarded for decades of study and care

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Washington Times

The second desk drawer on the right in John Opitz 's study isn't lined with the typical pens, pencils and Post-it notes: It's lined with eggs. Twenty-two eggs, to be exact, laid by his bird, Darwin, who is just one of myriad animals that roam Opitz 's home, his love of zoology and biology brought to life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec 20 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 2
News High water could force road closure in Columbus... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Iowa City man allegedly strips naked, defecates... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,495 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,562

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC