Turkeys becoming a nuisance on Sand Road
Turkeys becoming a nuisance on Sand Road Hunter 12/17/16 A flock of wild turkeys have been causing problems for motorists who use Sand Road. Concerned drivers have made calls to the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center about the birds, who have been making their way onto the road from the timber side of Sand near the railroad tracks, causing motorists to swerve out of their way or stop altogether.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec 20
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Iowa City man allegedly strips naked, defecates...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC