Turkeys becoming a nuisance on Sand Road Hunter 12/17/16 A flock of wild turkeys have been causing problems for motorists who use Sand Road. Concerned drivers have made calls to the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center about the birds, who have been making their way onto the road from the timber side of Sand near the railroad tracks, causing motorists to swerve out of their way or stop altogether.

