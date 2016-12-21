Third Suspect Arrested in 2014 IC Burglary Case Lang 12/24/16 A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a more than two-year-old Iowa City burglary case. 20-year-old Markez Alexander Fox of Holiday Road in Coralville was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:30 Thursday morning.

