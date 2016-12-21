Robocalls wrongly claiming Iowa City voting to be a Sanctuary City
A robocall wrongly claiming Iowa City is voting to become a sanctuary city sent a flood of calls into the city clerk's office. Assistant to the city manager, Simon Andrew, says the calls started Wednesday afternoon with people saying an automated message told them the city council planned to vote on a sanctuary city status at its January 3rd meeting.
