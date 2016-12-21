Proposed Iowa City budget comes with notes of caution Podhajsky 12/19/16 Though Iowa City remains in a good financial position, city manager Geoff Fruin has issued a message of caution as the city begins its fiscal year 2018 budget deliberations. A proposed budget shows the city's property tax rate is scheduled to go down for a sixth consecutive year to $16.33 per $1000 of taxable value.

