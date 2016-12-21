NL man tries to hide under car after single-vehicle crash Lang 12/26/16 Police say a North Liberty man was ejected from a single-vehicle crash, fled the scene and hid from investigators before eventually being arrested. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Antonio Zapata of Penn Court was involved in a rollover crash near Highway 1 and Angle Road north of Kalona a little before 3 a.m. on Dec. 10. Zapata fled the scene and was later found hiding under a car by an Iowa City Police K-9 unit.

